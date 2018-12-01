Three people have been arrested in connection to Tuesday's fatal carjacking of a New Orleans pastor's wife, New Orleans police said.

Person of interest named in fatal carjacking of New Orleans-area pastor's wife A person of interest has been identified in connection to the fatal carjacking of a New Orleans pastor's wife on Tuesday in the Gentilly neigh…

Jontrell Robinson, 17, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and carjacking, police said Saturday evening. Edwin R. Cottrell, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were also arrested and charged with principal to second degree murder and principal to carjacking.

Can't see tweet? Click here.

ARRESTED: We've located Edwin R. Cottrell and charged him w/Second Degree Murder/Principal to Carjacking. We also arrested Jontrell Robinison, 17, w/Second Degree Murder and Carjacking and a juvenile w/Principal to Second Degree Murder/Principal to Carjacking. https://t.co/TWFv5r4C5j — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 2, 2018

Cottrell was previously named as a person of interest in the case Friday night by the NOPD. At the time, police said Cottrell was not wanted for the incident but detectives believed he had valuable information about the carjacking and death of Jeannot Plessy, 49, in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue in Gentilly.

Wife of New Orleans-area pastor killed during carjacking in Gentilly The wife of a New Orleans-area pastor was killed when someone who carjacked her ran her over with her vehicle in Gentilly on Tuesday night, ac…

Plessy was in the 2400 block of Prentiss with her children when an unknown person approached her vehicle, pulled her out of it and threw her to the ground. Her son-in-law was at the scene and tried to pull the attacker out of the car.

While attempting to leave the area in Plessy's car, the attacker drove in reverse and ran over her. She later died at a nearby hospital where she was being treated for injuries.

Plessy's husband, David, a Christian pastor at Crossover Christian Fellowship, stood in front of the house he and his wife were renovating two days later and pleaded for her killer to come forward.

Widowed New Orleans pastor tells wife's killer that surrendering is the 'one way out' David Plessy's wife of 14 years was killed Tuesday night, run over by her own car after a stranger carjacked her in Gentilly.

"Only truth has freedom in it," said David Plessy, who said the carjacker's best chance at finding peace is to surrender to authorities and face the consequences of his acts.

"There's only one way out, and it begins with making a courageous choice to step outside the false comfort ... with whoever's harboring (you)," he said.

David Plessy said his wife had just returned from a preaching tour in American Samoa and the two had gone on a date earlier in the evening before her death.