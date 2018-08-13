A man drove to a gas station for help after he was shot Sunday evening in New Orleans East, police said.
The man reportedly drove to the gas station in the 4900 block of Downman Road and told the cashier he had been shot, a New Orleans police spokesman said. The shooting occurred at Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue, police said.
The man, who was shot in the back, was transported to an area hospital.
Police said the man’s vehicle had been struck by several bullets.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.