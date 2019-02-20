Surrounded by flashing red lights and choking gray smoke, Christopher Montgomery stared blankly into the flames shooting out of the St. Charles Avenue mansion that his family has owned for 113 years.

New Orleans firefighters tried in vain Wednesday to halt the massive fire consuming one of the city’s most architecturally and culturally significant homes.

Montgomery stood nearby in the growing crowd, hugging family members and reflecting on what was burning: the priceless artifacts from over a century of Carnival royalty, the one-of-a kind portraits and tapestries, the rooms where generations of friends and family had gathered for holidays and for Mardi Gras celebrations.

“The loss of such history is indescribable,” Montgomery said, hands folded over his graying hair. “Watching this burn is like ripping my heart out of me.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the fire had spread from the basement up through the walls of the so-called Montgomery-Grace house at 2525 St. Charles. The floors had collapsed. The back section of the white-painted mansion, decorated for Carnival, had crumbled into the stately gardens.

Fire Superintendent Timothy McConnell said firefighters spent an hour trying to stop the fire from inside the house but finally were forced to retreat outside. They fought the blaze for six hours before it was brought under control. By then, only a shell of a house remained.

The 92-year-old Anne Montgomery, who lived in the home, escaped unharmed, as did her daughter and son-in-law.

Fire officials said they couldn't immediately determine the cause of the fire but that there was no indication it was started deliberately.

The blaze, whose smoke could be seen and smelled across the city, destroyed one of the oldest single-family homes on New Orleans’ most famous Uptown street.

Danielle Del Sol, executive director of the Preservation Research Center, said two of the city’s top architects, Henry Howard and Thomas Sully, had a hand in its design and later its renovation, making it a treasured part of the city’s architectural history.

The ornate mansion, built in the Queen Anne style, was known for its formal dining and living rooms, lacquered orange walls in a "billiard room" and numerous paintings and other artworks, including a work by renowned New Orleans artist George Dunbar, according to a 2011 article in the PRC's magazine.

“New Orleans’ Garden District is a national historic landmark, and it’s a national historic landmark because of homes like this one,” Del Sol said. “It is a true, true loss.”

Built sometime before 1865 and often known as “The Rex House” for the many kings of Carnival who lived there, the house’s destruction less than two weeks before Mardi Gras was a blow to the old-line krewes of Rex and Comus that have dominated Carnival celebrations for decades.

The past Comus queens’ luncheon was set to take place there the Friday before Mardi Gras, as it has for many years. The house has also been an important stop in Rex’s parade since 1907, when Anne Montgomery’s grandfather, Robert Downman, reigned as Rex shortly after buying the mansion.

Family friend Lawrence Beron, who was standing outside as the house burned, said he grew up watching the Rex parade cross over from the river side of St. Charles to the lake side simply so the king of Carnival could stop at the house and make a toast.

“It’s an important part of Rex,” Beron said. “It’s a party like you wouldn’t believe.”

Prominent New Orleans architect Robert Cangelosi, a professor for Tulane University’s historic preservation program, said the home is a crucial part of his classes. It serves as one of the earliest examples of a style that pays homage to New England’s colonial history.

Before it was acquired by Downman, it was owned by Irish banker Robert Moore. According to lore, one of his daughters was born while the Krewe of Proteus paraded within earshot, Cangelosi said.

When the blaze ignited about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the house's historic, “balloon frame” construction worked against firefighters by allowing the fire to run up inside the walls, McConnell said.

Firefighters found smoke in the home’s basement almost immediately after arriving, McConnell said. But the blaze quickly climbed up the mansion’s hollow walls and spread across the second and third floors, exploiting the home’s lack of so-called “fire stop” materials that are present in more modern buildings.

Things only got worse from there. In a frantic scene, the foot of a firefighter on the third floor punched a hole through the weakened wood, causing flames to shoot through the opening. Another firefighter became disoriented in the smoke and temporarily lost his bearings.

Finally, after an hour of fighting the fire, McConnell ordered his troops to retreat and battle the flames from the outside.

Firefighters went to a neighboring, five-level condominium complex and sprayed hose water through open windows there. They also sprayed water from overhead using trucks equipped with steel arms taller than the oak trees flanking the mansion.

Ultimately, it took 85 firefighters more than six hours to bring the blaze under control. Referring to the Fire Department’s metric to measure the size of its response to an incident, McConnell said the agency struck seven alarms.

That type of response is typical for fires threatening historic buildings that are close to other property.

The department used a seven-alarm response to douse a blaze in 1988 that erupted at the French Quarter’s historic Cabildo building and looked as if it might spread to neighboring St. Louis Cathedral.

According to McConnell, a six-alarm fire destroyed four businesses in the 1000 block of Canal Street in early 2016.

Firefighters on Wednesday ended up preventing the flames from spreading to the adjacent condo complex. But with power being cut off to protect firefighters, 22 residents in the complex were displaced. Katy Sandusky of the local American Red Cross chapter said her organization was helping them find places to stay.

By Wednesday afternoon, little more than a shell remained of 2525 St. Charles, which had previously survived at least two much smaller fires, the most recent in 2007.

It was too much for family friend Howard Hunter, who said it was important to remember that, despite its history, the mansion was a home and not a museum showpiece.

“It’s a (home) of people who feel very strongly about their family and friends and their city, and that’s the tragedy,” Hunter said.

Christopher Montgomery said his family was hopeful it will be able to salvage what was left of the home.

He said they also hope to have the traditional Rex toast on Mardi Gras morning, even if it’s outside on lawn chairs and folding tables.

"I'm convinced that we're ... going to repair and rebuild," he said.

Staff writers Jerry DiColo and Sue Strachan and WWL-TV contributed to this report.