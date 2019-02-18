The man who entered into a shootout with law enforcement officers before being fatally shot on Sunday evening has been identified as Reginald Romero Bursey, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Five innocent bystanders were shot in the incident at Tulane Avenue and Elk Place. Bursey, 32, was approached by officers as a possible suspect in a pair of armed robberies before the shootout in the Central Business District.

Bursey doesn't have much of a criminal record in New Orleans — a marijuana arrest in 2004 resulted in him being accepted into a pretrial diversion program, and another marijuana arrest from the previous year did not result in charges. But police in Columbus, Texas, identified him as "a confirmed gang member of Houston's 59 Piru street gang" as well as a suspect in a Sept. 8 gunpoint robbery.

A bulletin from a Crimestoppers chapter in that area accused Bursey of tying up and robbing two people before stealing the car of one of the victims and ditching it at a motel in Houston. Police said they obtained two warrants accusing him of aggravated robbery, and he was also wanted by parole officials on allegations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police described Bursey as armed and dangerous and warned that he had ties to Louisiana.

Authorities in New Orleans haven't officially released the name of the man killed in Sunday evening's gun battle.

According to New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson, officers confronted the armed robbery suspect near the corner of Canal and Elk, and that person was fatally shot a couple of blocks away in the 1400 block of Tulane.

Two of the bystanders -- a 37-year-old man and a 33 year-old man -- had been released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon, while a 17-year-old woman had undergone surgery. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Police said its too early to tell if the bystanders were struck by the suspect's bullets, police bullets or a combination of both.

