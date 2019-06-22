A 17-year-old girl died and a man was injured after a shooting early Saturday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Knight Street in New Orleans East, according to a press release from New Orleans Police Department.
At around 2:13 a.m., Seventh district officers responded to reports of shots in the area and arrived to find the teen girl sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver, an adult man, suffered several gunshot wounds, police say. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Investigators are working to identify suspects and a motive for the incident. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name upon determination of the official cause of death and notification of the victim's family.
Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
