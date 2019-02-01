An SUV crashed into the side of a school bus in Algiers Friday morning, according to reports, leading to a road closure and minor injuries.
The crash occurred before 7:36 p.m. at Berhman and Berhman Place, causing the vehicle to become wedged underneath.
7:36am.... Big accident in Algiers: Vehicle got wedged under a school bus on Behrman and Behrman Place. Minor injuries and road blockage— TTN New Orleans (@TotalTrafficNO) February 1, 2019
Bus crash in Algiers this morning at Berhman and Berhman Place (screenshot via @FOX8NOLA).— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) February 1, 2019
Minor injuries and a road blockage, per reports. pic.twitter.com/Q59evL4bOF
It was unclear if any students were on the bus at the time of the wreck. Emergency responders were on scene, but neither the bus or SUV had been moved as of 8:35 a.m.
Traffic was backed up in the area.
