The ex-leader of an organization designed to bring minority tourists and conventions to New Orleans pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking more than $70,000 from the publicly funded agency, prosecutors said.

Tonnette “Toni” Rice received six months’ probation as part of a deal that also required her to repay the $70,682 taken from the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network, as well as an additional $10,000 in compensation to the agency, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

She ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor theft – reduced from felony theft – while a count of computer fraud was dismissed, Cannizzaro’s office said.

Rice’s spending habits as president of the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network by 2017 had triggered investigations from WVUE-TV and then the city’s Office of Inspector General.

Personnel interviews and financial documents established that she had issued herself 85 agency checks from January 2013 to March 2017, spending the proceeds on herself rather on network-related things.

Things she spent the money on included gasoline for herself, rented lounge chairs, and pool bar tabs at a Miami hotel hosting a multicultural conference, Cannizzaro’s office said.

An investigator assigned to the economics crimes unit in Cannizzaro’s office obtained a warrant to arrest Rice in May. She surrendered, was released on her own recognizance, and entered her guilty plea in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.