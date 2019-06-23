Robbery death leads to 2 murder counts
Two men face second-degree murder counts stemming from a May robbery after a victim of that robbery died on Wednesday.
Carl Batiste, 56, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1400 block of North Villere Street on May 31.
New Orleans police said Batiste and another man were sitting on a porch about 4 a.m. when a gunman demanded their belongings. The men struggled with the robber over the gun and both were shot.
Emmanuel Henry, 21, who had previously been booked for attempted murder, will now be rebooked for second-degree murder, police said.
Kenshawn King, 37, whom police identified as another perpetrator of the robbery, also will be booked for second-degree murder, police said. King was recently arrested in Mobile, Alabama.
3 shootings reported in N.O. East
Three shootings Saturday and early Sunday in New Orleans East left three people injured, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The first shooting was reported about 11:40 a.m. Saturday at Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. During an argument, a 33-year-old man struck a second man in the face and walked away. The second man then shot the victim twice in the right leg, police said.
About 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Almonaster Boulevard, someone in a burgundy-colored vehicle started shooting at a 37-year-old motorist. The victim went to the parking lot of a Family Dollar and called 911. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
About 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of Northgate Drive, a 16-year-old male was walking when he noticed three men behind him. One of the men began shooting, and the victim was struck once in the hand. He was taken to a hospital.
Woman, 68, robbed while looking for dog
A 68-year-old woman motorist was robbed about 8:30 p.m. Saturday while looking for her dog near Marais and Feliciana streets, in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
Police said one member of a group of four juveniles ordered the woman to get out of her car. She refused, but the juveniles fled on foot with her keys.
3 armed robberies reported in 3 hours
The NOPD said three armed robberies were reported in just over three hours Friday night into early Saturday.
First, about 11:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were sitting near St. Louis Street and the Mississippi River when two armed men took their phones.
Shortly before 12:45 a.m., three women — two aged 19 and one 20 — were robbed in their vehicle in the 4700 block of Canal Street by a man with a gun who got out of a black Nissan Maxima without a license plate.
About 2:45 a.m., an 18-year-old male was taking out the trash for a restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street. An armed man demanded he open the door. When he refused, the man hit him on the head with the gun and knocked on the door. The restaurant manager opened the door and the man then pointed the gun at him and demanded money, but the manager said there wasn’t any in the register. The robber then said, “Let’s go to the safe,” but the manager refused before the robber fled out the back door.
Armed robbery reported in Metairie
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said an armed robbery was reported in Metairie before 6 a.m. Saturday. A man was robbed near Veterans Boulevard and Interstate 10. No one was injured.
Couple admits 'sham' medical company
A Covington couple pleaded guilty in federal court last month to running a fraudulent medical reimbursement program that bilked participants and the IRS out of more than $48 million.
Denis Joachim, 53; Donna Joachim, 52; and their company, the Total Financial Group, pleaded guilty to various counts in front of U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on May 31. Their guilty pleas were unsealed on Thursday. They are set to be sentenced on Sept. 5.
Man faces 10 years in heroin conspiracy
A New Orleans man who pleaded guilty to a heroin conspiracy last week faces 10 years to life in prison at a sentencing hearing in September, federal prosecutors said.
John Jones, 45, pleaded guilty on June 13 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe set his sentencing for Sept. 19.
Armed robbery reported in N.O East
A 31-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night in the 12100 block of the North Interstate 10 Service Road, in New Orleans East.
According to police, the man was sitting in his vehicle when someone knocked on his window, asking the victim if he had “something.” The victim said no, and the unknown person left but then came back with a 9 mm handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings, according to police. He fled with the victim’s backpack and iPhone.