The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the 15-year-old boy who was killed two days earlier in Algiers as Chad Smith.
Police haven’t released any details on suspects or a potential motive in Smith’s slaying.
According to authorities, Smith and an unidentified witness were walking toward the 3900 block of Sullen Place about 6:40 p.m. Saturday when a gunshot rang out. The witness saw Smith fall to the ground, and paramedics later took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
