A man and a woman were found dead by police within a running car in a New Orleans East garage early Thursday morning, according to a report from New Orleans police.
Family members identified the pair as Marcus Willis Jr. and his girlfriend, Markeisha, according to a report from WWL-TV.
Officers responded to the home in the 7400 block of Briarheath Drive about 2 a.m., after a neighbor reported to police they had heard a car running inside for about 45 minutes.
Responding officers found the garage "very smoky," and the man unresponsive in the front seat. The woman was lying unresponsive across the rear seat.
Police have not yet identified the couple.
