Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at the abandoned Grand Theater in New Orleans East on Friday night.
The New Orleans Fire Department first reported the working fire around 10 p.m. through their Twitter account.
The site is listed as a Lake Forest Plaza LLC property, with Ashton Ryan Jr. listed as its manager and member of the property. Ryan founded First NBC, which was seized by regulators in 2017. Three people have been charged in federal court following the bank's failure — Ryan is not among them.
Photos from the scene showed firefighters working to contain the fire at the former cinema complex, which has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina. It sits near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Interstate 10.
An artist in 2015 was painting a "Keep the Peace" mural on the side of the building, which is also covered in graffiti.
Fires at neglected, blighted buildings in New Orleans have been a relatively common occurrence since Katrina.
No other details were immediately available. Check back with The Advocate for any more details.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.