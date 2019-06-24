Woman, teen booked in Waggaman shooting
A 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot a young woman and caused debris to hurt an infant on Sunday in the 300 block of Glen Della Drive in Waggaman was arrested, and so was the woman who handed him the gun he used, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the older victim — an 18-year-old woman — had apparently argued with Kyana Traylor, 31, at a party and tried to leave in a car also containing a 2-month-old child.
Traylor pointed a gun at the 18-year-old woman and then handed it to the teenage suspect, who fired into the vehicle at least once, the Sheriff’s Office said. Gunfire struck the older victim while debris wounded the 2-month-old.
The older victim underwent surgery Sunday and was in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. The 2-month-old was treated and released.
Deputies booked the accused boy — whose name wasn’t released because he is a minor — with aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Traylor faces counts of being an accessory to aggravated battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and aggravated assault with a firearm. She was also booked on unrelated warrants.
Marrero shooting leaves woman critical
An 18-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Marrero, according to the JPSO.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Jung Boulevard, Capt. Jason Rivarde said. Investigators haven’t publicly identified a suspect or a potential motive behind the shooting.
Pizzeria robbery suspect arrested
A 20-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of trying to rob a pizzeria on Freret Street early Saturday, New Orleans jail records show.
Anthony Hood faces a count of attempted armed robbery after police said he tried to steal money from Blaze Pizza in the 5000 block of Freret.
According to police, an 18-year-old man working at the restaurant was taking out the trash about 2:30 a.m. when a man hit him with a gun after the employee refused to open the door to the business. The attacker then knocked on the door, and the manager opened it before both employees were forced inside at gunpoint.
The gunman asked for cash from the register and then the safe, but the manager said the register contained no money and refused to open the safe, police said. The would-be robber then fled.
Police haven’t said how they linked Hood to the case. Jail records list his workplace as a nearby restaurant on Freret.
WWL: 3-year-old girl who died in fire ID'd
Authorities identified a 3-year-old girl who died Sunday night after being rescued from a Metairie apartment complex fire as Kamryn Frank, WWL-TV reported Monday.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office said the girl’s cause of death remained under investigation Monday.
The deadly fire at the Bellemont Apartments in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive was the third multiple-alarm blaze there in the last year, WWL reported. Officials told the station there was no evidence of a working smoke alarm in the apartment where the fire Sunday occurred.
N.O. East slaying victim identified
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified a 17-year-old girl who was fatally shot Saturday in the 8900 block of Chef Menteur Highway, in New Orleans East, as Yareiyelle Pittman.
Man, woman shot in New Orleans
New Orleans police investigated a shooting late Sunday and another one early Monday.
About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man standing with friends in the 3000 block of Toledano Street, in Central City, was shot twice. He went to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
A 25-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while walking to her car in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road, in New Orleans East, about 2:40 a.m. Monday, police said. Paramedics took her to a hospital. Police didn’t say whether that shooting may be related to other gun violence on that street in recent weeks.
Several robberies reported in N.O.
Several robberies were reported to New Orleans police Sunday evening and early Monday.
About 5:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gov. Nicholls Street, in Treme, a 70-year-old taxi driver had his cab stolen by a man who first grabbed the driver’s cellphone from the middle console of the vehicle, police said. The thief demanded money in exchange for the phone and then drove off with the cab after a fight.
A 22-year-old man surrendered his wallet to another man who approached him with a gun at Dauphine Street and St. Roch Avenue, in the Marigny, about 11 p.m.
About 12:05 a.m., a 43-year-old man and 32-year-old man surrendered unspecified belongings to a man with a gun at North Derbigny and Arts streets, in St. Roch.
About 12:45 a.m., a 41-year-old man said, he was giving a ride to a woman who claimed her car had broken down when, outside his house, she carjacked him at knifepoint, police said. The man described picking up the woman at Jefferson Davis Parkway and Tulane Avenue and taking her to the 3900 block of Banks Street before she took his car.
About 1:50 a.m., a 20-year-old man surrendered unspecified belongings to a gunman at O.C. Haley Boulevard and Thalia Street, in Central City.
About 2:45 a.m., a 45-year-old man had his cellphone snatched from his hip by another man in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, in Algiers, who fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
Couple admits 'sham' medical company
A Covington couple pleaded guilty in federal court last month to running a fraudulent medical reimbursement program that bilked participants and the IRS out of more than $48 million.
Denis Joachim, 53; Donna Joachim, 52; and their company, the Total Financial Group, pleaded guilty to various counts in front of U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on May 31. Their guilty pleas were unsealed on Thursday. They are set to be sentenced on Sept. 5.
Man faces 10 years in heroin conspiracy
A New Orleans man who pleaded guilty to a heroin conspiracy last week faces 10 years to life in prison at a sentencing hearing in September, federal prosecutors said.
John Jones, 45, pleaded guilty on June 13 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe set his sentencing for Sept. 19.
Man, woman cut in Central City incidents
Emily Hines, 29, used a knife to cut a 34-year-old man during an argument about 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Felicity Street, in Central City, New Orleans police said. Paramedics treated the victim on the scene, and Hines was arrested.
A few minutes earlier at Erato and South Saratoga streets, also in Central City, a 39-year-old woman was stabbed in the left shoulder by another woman wielding a beer bottle, police said.