One teenager shot three other teens – as well as the father of one of the victims, who allegedly tried to retaliate against him – during a chaotic Wednesday evening in St. Rose, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Je’Merius “Bam” Beason, 17, faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of negligent injury in connection with the teens’ shootings. Deputies allege that Beason meant to shoot a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy but also inadvertently wounded a 15-year-old girl who was accompanying him and tried to stop him from opening fire.

Meanwhile, Cyrus London Sr. – the father of the 19-year-old victim – allegedly tracked Beason down later Wednesday, got into a gunfight with the teen and was wounded, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said at a news conference Thursday. London Sr. faces a count of attempted second-degree murder himself following the gun battle with Beason, who was not hurt and is considered the victim in that exchange.

Champagne blamed the carnage on “bad blood” between Beason and the 19-year-old victim, which possibly started because of a love triangle involving a girl. But the sheriff didn’t elaborate on a motive in the case beyond that.

According to Champagne, deputies responded to a call of gunfire outside of a strip mall in the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue about 6 p.m.

Investigators later concluded that Beason was the attacker. The 19-year-old victim was shot in the chest and abdomen, and a relative took him to a hospital in Kenner.

A 16-year-old boy who was also shot outside the strip mall was initially being driven to the emergency room by a friend or relative, Champagne said. But someone accompanying that victim then waved down an ambulance, which took that injured teen to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment of bullet wounds to his legs, Champagne said.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl who was imploring Beason to not fire at the two other teens was shot in the index finger, and she took her own ride to a hospital in Kenner, Champagne said.

Shortly afterward, London Sr. was informed that his 19-year-old son had been shot by Beason and began driving toward the strip mall in the 100 block of St. Rose. London Sr. encountered Beason in front of a home in the 400 block of Turtle Creek Lane and ultimately decided to shoot a gun at him, Champagne said.

But London Sr. missed and, in return, was shot near one of his pectoral muscles by Beason, Champagne said.

Champagne said that Beason’s family turned him over to the Sheriff’s Office after he went home later in the evening. Deputies arrested London Sr. after he was treated at a hospital and discharged.

Both remained behind bars Thursday. London’s bond was set at $500,000, and Beason’s was set at $400,000, parish jail records show.

Investigators have since recovered 9mm and .40-caliber spent bullet casings but have not found the weapons involved in the case. Champagne warned that anyone caught hiding the guns in question would face being arrested.

During Thursday’s news conference, Champagne expressed disbelief that “a dispute among teenagers” could drive one of them to seek “a permanent, fatal, deadly solution.”

Champagne also said he was worried about a state law approved in 2016 that goes into effect next year and calls for all 17-year-olds accused of crimes – regardless of whether they are violent ones – to be booked as juveniles. Currently, 17-year-olds suspected of violent crimes can be booked into adult jails.

The state’s juvenile detention centers are frequently packed to capacity, and detainees are often released without bond – or low bond – to comply with population limits.

“We got a problem, and it’s going to get worse,” Champagne said.