A shooting Saturday night on South Claiborne Avenue has left three dead and seven more suffering injuries, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The shooting was reported in the 3400 block of South Claiborne just before 9 p.m. Louisiana State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Housing Authority of New Orleans were among the agencies assisting NOPD at the scene.
Police said three victims died at the scene while the seven injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the injured victims were taken by ambulance, while the four remaining arrived by private rides, a New Orleans Emergency Medical Services spokesman said. Conditions of the wounded are not available; EMS said via Twitter that the three victims driven by ambulance were taken to University Medical Center's Level 1 trauma center.
"There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement in response to the shooting. "I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives -- gone. It has to end."
The scene of the violence was chaotic. A woman stood behind some crime tape on South Claiborne shouting, "Pick my brother up," as two bodies lay uncovered. A third body could be seen at the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Another woman told an Advocate reporter her grandson was among the three dead. Authorities had blocked off the eastbound side of South Claiborne.
A law enforcement source told The Advocate that officials are exploring the possibility that Saturday's shooting was related to street gang activity. The carnage happened in the vicinity of Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, which has been the site of gang violence in the past.
The corner daiquiri store was the scene of one of the most storied and brazen murders in New Orleans in recent memory, a killing for which notorious Central City gangster Telly Hankton was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Hankton's cousin, Andre Hankton, was accused of ramming Darnell "Durney" Stewart after Stewart fled his vehicle following a high speed chase down South Claiborne in May 2008.
Stewart went flying an estimated 20 feet into the air in front of the daiquiri shop. When he landed, prosecutors alleged, Telly Hankton strode up and fired repeatedly into Stewart's face before running down Louisiana Avenue toward the river.
The daiquiri shop's owner at the time, John Matthews, witnessed the killing from the doorway and went on to testify against Hankton, but not before being shot at least 17 times in what prosecutors portrayed as a failed hit to thwart his testimony.
Matthews' brother, Curtis Matthews, was then gunned down near the same spot days after Hankton received his life sentence, in another hit attributed to Walter "Urkel" Porter, allegedly on Hankton's behalf.
John Matthews said he was forced to sell the daiquiri shop and go into hiding prior to his testimony.
Also on Saturday night, New Orleans police said they were investigating a shooting near westbound Interstate 10's exit to Metairie Road and City Park Avenue. A caller to 911 reported seeing what appeared to be a rolling gun battle between two cars.
Police later found the victim in Metairie, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial and North Causeway boulevards.
Police said the victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the back. It was not clear if she was the intended target.
While officials didn't elaborate on her condition, a transmission over police radio that was picked up by scanner said it appeared she would be "fine."
Police haven't said whether they believe the shooting reported on I-10 was related to the violence on South Claiborne.
Advocate staffers Matthew Sledge, Ramon Antonio Vargas, John Simerman and Matthew Hinton contributed to this report.