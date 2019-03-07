Terrance Leonard was booked Wednesday night in a rampage that left a woman and two children dead Wednesday morning and two other children critically injured in a Terrytown home.

Leonard, 33, has a long criminal history in Jefferson Parish, but nothing that bespoke the violence allegedly unleashed in an apparently bloody rampage on Monterey Court West.

Leonard was listed with an address on Primwood Drive in Harvey when he was arrested on Lapalco Boulevard in February 2017, the most recent in a series of run-ins with law enforcement that have led to jail and prison stints.

+2 Man booked on first-degree murder charges after Terrytown triple-homicide Jefferson Parish jail records have identified a man booked on three counts of first-degree murder hours after a triple-homicide Wednesday in T…

Can't see video below? Click here.

He was booked for fleeing officers and for possession with intent to distribute crack, marijuana, ecstasy and tramadol after officers saw Leonard and another man in a car inside a Winn-Dixie parking lot, suspecting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal, a police report says.

Leonard pleaded guilty to resisting an officer a few months after his arrest and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, court records show.

The 2017 charges were Leonard's most recent run-in with the law in Jefferson Parish until Wednesday, when Jefferson Parish authorities booked Leonard with charges matching the killings.

While the office of Sheriff Joe Lopinto has yet to formally identify Leonard as the man police say confessed to the grisly attack, he was the only person booked with comparable charges and his address was listed in the 900 block of Monterey Court West, the same as where the killings occurred.

Prior to the 2017 charges, Leonard faced similar counts in March, 2016, including a felony crack distribution charge, after a law enforcement task force executed search warrants on a house in the 4000 block of South Dells Street in Harvey and Leonard’s 2005 Acura MDX, according to a police report.

According to detectives, Leonard threw what turned out to be crack rocks on the ground as he exited the car when officers approached. He then tried to cover them up, leading to a brief struggle on the ground, the report says. He was also booked on attachments out of Orleans Parish and Westwego.

Leonard pleaded guilty to resisting an officer that time as well, receiving a six-month sentence.

In 2013, Leonard pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and simple battery, court records show. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in Westwego. Officers arrested him on a warrant for simple battery and found a marijuana blunt in a cup holder.

He received a six-month sentence on those charges.

In 2009, Leonard was booked with aggravated flight, resisting an officer by violence and three misdemeanor traffic counts after he was spotted driving more than 100 mph through the Woodmere neighborhood in Harvey.

He struck a deputy’s cruiser and crashed at Lapalco and Destrehan Avenue, then fled before deputies Tased him.

Leonard pled guilty to aggravated flight and received a two-year prison sentence as a multiple offender with a previous guilty plea for cocaine possession in 2003.

His other convictions in Jefferson Parish include guilty pleas to theft, marijuana possession and monetary instrument abuse. Orleans Parish court records show no felony record for Leonard.