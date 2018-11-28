A 48-year-old woman has died after being struck by her own stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in Gentilly, New Orleans police said.
The incident occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue, police said.
The woman was pulled from her vehicle and thrown the the ground, police said. As the woman's son-in-law attempted to intervene, the man in the vehicle put it in reverse and backed over the woman.
She was transported to an area hospital and eventually died from her injuries.
No suspects or motive have yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
