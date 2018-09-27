A fire in the 1300 block of Frenchmen Street in the 7th Ward late Thursday morning damaged three homes, officials said.
It took more than 60 New Orleans Fire Department members and nearly two hours to douse the 11:31 a.m. blaze.
The fire started in a wood-framed duplex that was vacant and quickly spread to an occupied double just to the right, officials said. Flames then spread to a third, multi-unit property under construction.
Aside from one firefighter treated for symptoms of exhaustion, no one was injured. Investigators had not yet determined a cause for the fire, officials said Thursday.
The American Red Cross was among the various agencies to respond to the scene, offering assistance to the residents of the occupied duplex damaged by the incident.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas