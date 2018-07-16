A 35-year-old man who went to a 20-year-old woman’s home in the St. Claude area was ambushed in the bedroom by the woman and another man who was wielding a gun early Monday, New Orleans police said.
Police said they arrested Savina Kisack in connection with the incident, but her accomplice wasn’t immediately nabbed.
The attack occurred about 2:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Feliciana Street. After the ambush began, Kisack began choking the victim, who was able to flee. The victim later realized the male attacker had the keys to the car of the victim, who hid in bushes until police arrived to help, authorities said.
The incident was one of several reported to police during a period beginning Sunday morning. In other matters:
• About 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a woman in the 1400 block of Caffin Avenue in the Lower 9th Ward reported that she was raped by a man she knew, New Orleans police said.
• About 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Bend Parkway in Algiers, a 67-year-old man was punched and robbed of money by another man, New Orleans police said.
• About 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the 7th Ward, an intruder broke into a home, punched a 35-year-old woman there, grabbed her hair, began strangling her and fled with two televisions, New Orleans police said.
• About 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Harbourview Drive in New Orleans East, a 20-year-old woman sitting inside her car was shot by people in an SUV that pulled up nearby, police said. The woman drove herself to the hospital.
• About 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Louisa Street in Bywater, a 52-year-old man and 49-year-old woman gave cash to a man wielding a gun who jumped out from between two cars and demanded their belongings, New Orleans police said.
• About 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Decatur Street in the Marigny, a 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman surrendered the car they were in to three men who approached them in another vehicle, New Orleans police said. The men also took the male victim’s wallet and cellphone, and they ordered the woman to undress, police said.
• Limary Guzman, 36, is wanted on allegations that she illicitly used another person’s credit card to buy items from a local retail store, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Guzman is wanted on counts of theft and computer fraud – she is known to frequent Metairie and New Orleans, the Sheriff’s Office said.
• New Orleans police on Monday launched a 23-member training academy class. Last month, 34 recruits graduated from that same training academy and began a field training program that they must complete to become full-fledged officers.
• New Orleans police on Monday said Louis Knox, 26, was wanted in connection with a robbery and battery incident reported in the 2100 block of North Prieur Street in the 7th Ward. The victim was described as Knox's dating partner, police said.
• Orlando Williams, 20, is wanted on allegations that he threatened to kill a person while waving a gun about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Tara Lane in New Orleans East, police said.