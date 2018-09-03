The death of Ponchatoula businessman Dave Berwick two days after he had been transferred from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail to a hospital was due to natural causes, Tangipahoa Parish Coroner Rick Foster said Friday.

Berwick, 69, had been held in the jail for 12 days before he died in July from sepsis and pneumonia, Foster said. He also had cellulitis in his leg and a number of other ailments.

The FBI began probing the death after graphic pictures circulated on Facebook showing sores on Berwick's body, accompanied by posts alleging that he had been beaten while in the jail. A column in a local newspaper said he had been beaten after being booked.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards vehemently denied those allegations. During Berwick's time in the jail, medical staff had seen him "hundreds of times," Edwards said at the time.

Berwick's autopsy showed there was no physical trauma on his body, Foster said. When he was admitted to the hospital, Berwick "denied any recent injury or trauma," according to a copy of the autopsy obtained by The Advocate. The autopsy also showed that all of Berwick's medications were within the levels that would be expected if he had been receiving them regularly.

On Friday, Edwards issued a statement calling Berwick's death "sad" but saying that social media "ran wild with speculation."

"Berwick was not in good health when he was brought to the jail," Edwards wrote, adding that he received medical care every day while in the jail. "I look forward to the final autopsy being released so that the public, as well as the Berwick family, can learn this information from a truly independent source."

A spokesman for the FBI declined to comment.

An attorney for the family of Berwick, who was known as "Crazy Dave," said he had just received the coroner's report and hadn't reviewed it yet.

Berwick's death was the most recent in a list of serious incidents at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, where in February 2017 an inmate was killed in a grisly beating for which 12 other inmates were indicted.

In April of this year, a female inmate committed suicide while corrections officers struggled to open the door of the cell where she was being held, according to a lawsuit filed by the woman's family.

The Berwick case also opened up a new avenue in the FBI's investigations in Tangipahoa Parish. Agents have been involved in a nearly three-year probe into a Drug Enforcement Agency task force accused of shaking down suspects, falsifying records and stealing drugs. That investigation led to a high-profile December 2016 raid of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the Hammond Police Department.

Two members of that task force, both of whom were Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office deputies, have pleaded guilty to federal charges. Two other members, former DEA Special Agent Chad Scott and former Hammond police Officer Rodney Gemar, are scheduled to go to trial in January.

Federal investigators also have conducted interviews related to allegations of vote buying and a fraudulent bail bond scheme in the parish.