A woman, man and their teenage son were victims of a home invasion reported in the French Quarter on Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Local police also said another woman was robbed at gunpoint that morning in the Bywater.
A 46-year-old woman named Susanne Moore was arrested in connection with the home invasion, which happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Decatur Street, police said.
NOPD said Moore entered the victims' apartment and pointed a gun at the 19-year-old while he was asleep.
Police said she returned to her own apartment in same building after he awoke, but when the teen's 37-year-old mother went to complex's laundry room, Moore approached her with the gun, stating she heard her boyfriend in their apartment.
Moore then entered a vacant apartment next to the family's, NOPD said, before kicking in the door, announcing she was looking for her boyfriend and accusing the mother, son and 52-year-old father of holding him hostage.
She then ran from the apartment screaming, NOPD said. Officers later apprehended her.
The armed robbery happened when a 25-year-old woman was approached by two men on bicycles in the 3000 block of St. Claude Avenue after parking her silver 2015 Buick Encore, police said.
NOPD said one of the robbers dropped his bicycle, implied that he was armed with a gun and demanded the keys to her car.
After she complied, the robber picked up another man and they both fled in her car, police said.