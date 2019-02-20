A large fire on Wednesday destroyed a historic St. Charles Avenue mansion where the king of Carnival stops his parade for a toast each year. The blaze required multiple blocks to be closed to traffic.

The fire at 2525 St. Charles, an annual stop for the Rex parade, was declared under control at 1:45 p.m., about six hours after dozens of firefighters began arriving at the scene.

The Queen Anne-style mansion is believed to be more than 150 years old, having been built sometime prior to 1865, according to a report in Preservation in Print Magazine, which profiled the home.

New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell said his agency and its seven alarms' worth of personnel prevented the flames from spreading to a neighboring, five-story apartment building, which nonetheless apparently took damage from smoke that could be seen and smelled for miles all around the city.

You can see the smoke and enormous flames from the Garden District fire all the way in the 400 block of Poydras. pic.twitter.com/Eu9qoDbBAA — Mid-City Messenger (@MidCityMessengr) February 20, 2019

'It is heartbreaking -- heart-wrenching -- to see history burn like this,' said Christopher Montgomery, whose family has owned the home since 1906.

He said his 92-year-old mother, sister and brother-in-law were all in the home and got out safely. He added that he expected many family heirlooms, including Carnival memorabilia from Rex stopping each year to toast, were lost in the fire.

Montgomery spent much of the day exchanging hugs with friends and relatives on the St. Charles neutral ground as he and those consoling him looked at flames and smoke billowing out of a property which was frequently loaned out to people hosting fundraising events.

Among those supporters were Lawrence Beron and Howard Hunter, family friends who had spent countless Carnival and Christmas celebrations at the home.

Beron said one "couldn't believe" the Mardi Gras parties there, especially when Rex diverted from the river side of St. Charles to the lake side to make his traditional toast.

"It's a welcoming house, a loving house, and that's what makes this a home — it's not a museum," Hunter said. "It's a home for people who feel very strongly about their family and friends and their city, and that’s what so tragic."

McConnell said that firefighters first responded to a call about the blaze erupting in the Victorian home at 7:45 a.m. The first company arrived and struck a second alarm "almost immediately," he said.

Firefighters then immediately found smoke in the house's basement. They started opening walls looking for the source of the flames, but the fire quickly spread to the second and eventually third floors.

Things devolved from there for the first responders. The foot of a firefighter on an upper story punched a hole through a weakened floor, causing flames to shoot through the opening in an alarming scene. Another firefighter became disoriented in the smoke and briefly lost his bearings.

Ultimately, an hour after the fire started, McConnell had to order his charges to evacuate the house and continue to attack the flames externally, he said.

"At some point, you make a call (that) it was that time to pull the firefighters out," he continued.

As the fire continued to burn through mid-morning, McConnell said that the fire was "far from being under control," and so he started putting crews in other buildings nearby so they could spray water outside through the windows. Firefighters used a truck with a long arm that lets them spray water from overhead.

"Obviously, they're trying to put that fire out, but obviously you want to stop the spread to any other structures," he said.

He blamed the fire's devastating and rapid spread on the house's frame -- a "balloon frame construction" that involves hollow walls and lacks what officials call "fire stops" that are used in more modern-day buildings.

"The firefighters got in there and they fought and fought. They're never happy when we tell them they gotta get out, but it's for their own safety," McConnell said.

The shell of the home was left when the fire was declared under control. Parts of the mansion had collapsed, and bits of it were falling off intermittently as the day wore on, prompting McConnell to describe the home as "a catastrophic loss."

Traffic was closed in the area from First to Third Streets. No one in the home was injured but paramedics were standing by, according to EMS Lt. Jonathan Fourcade.

It's the second fire within the home since the turn of the century, according to the magazine report. An attic fire in June 2007 required a renovation of the home's formal dining room.

Montgomery pledged that his family would host its annual Mardi Gras rally this year, even if it had to be outside with picnic tables and folding chairs.

Beron, meanwhile, spoke about his hope that the home one day is returned to its former glory.

"There's always that hope — it did have a fire before, and they came back," Beron said.