Shereen Smith’s ex-boyfriend had been stalking her, a neighbor told police, and one day last month, he was waiting for Smith outside her place in New Orleans East.

The neighbor urged Smith to avoid the man, 43-year-old Alfred Simmons. But though Smith was afraid, she hoped she could talk some sense into him, so she got into the front passenger seat of his car.

The two began to argue, a fight that continued as they got out of the car and culminated in a chase in which Simmons fatally shot Smith, according to police.

Simmons now faces a count of second-degree murder. Eyewitnesses as well as surveillance video tie him and his car to the scene of the April 18 killing, police said in a warrant released Wednesday.

The warrant provided the most details yet about the circumstances that led to Simmons’ arrest last week in Baton Rouge and his transfer later to the jail in New Orleans.

On the night she died, according to police, Simmons sat in a black BMW sedan outside her place near the corner of Westlake Drive and Dwyer Road, in view of witnesses.

Smith became fearful and told a neighbor what was going on, police said. The neighbor asked her to not engage with Simmons, but a surveillance camera recorded Smith walking to his car and getting into the passenger seat next to him.

Soon, the pair stepped out and allegedly fought, police said. Simmons allegedly chased her out of the camera’s view, returned to his car a few moments later, and drove away.

While out of the camera’s frame, police alleged, Simmons shot Smith once in the head and left her in the middle of the street. She was taken to a hospital, but she was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators publicly identified Simmons as a suspect the following day, but it wasn’t until April 25 that authorities captured him in Baton Rouge.

Officials transferred him to New Orleans on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $1.5 million during an evening hearing. He remained in custody Wednesday and faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murdering Smith.

Smith’s survivors included two children and her father, a newspaper obituary said. Her funeral was Saturday.

Smith is not the first person whom Simmons is suspected of killing. He was charged with second-degree murder following the Nov. 30, 1996, slaying of 42-year-old Ulysses George in the 7th Ward, a report in The Times-Picayune said at the time.

But a jury eventually found him not guilty of the charge, court records showed.

He had also been accused of acting violently toward a romantic partner before, being charged in 2012 with domestic battery by chokehold, burglary and making threats, according to records. The disposition of that case wasn’t immediately known.

Simmons has previously been on probation for illegal possession of a stolen car and served prison time for possession of cocaine, the records said.

Staff writer Matt Sledge contributed to this report.