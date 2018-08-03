A passenger in a vehicle travelling through the Lakewood neighborhood was shot by man who was also in the car early Friday morning, according to a report from New Orleans police.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Country Club Drive, the NOPD said.

A 19-year-old man said he was a passenger in the vehicle when a man he was in the car with shot him in the arm. The 19-year-old said he was unsure why he was shot.

The shooter and a woman fled in the car while and the 19-year-old was transported separately to an area hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

The shooting was the second in a matter of hours across New Orleans, police said. A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the 900 block of Alabo Street in the Lower 9th Ward about 10:30 p.m.

The victim answered a knock at the door and stepped out on the front porch when companions of his inside heard arguing and a single gunshot. The companions found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders were called out, police said.

There was no indication the two incidents were related.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• Police late Thursday booked Shantrell Lee, 35, on allegations that she used a knife to cut a 38-year-old man in his forearm and face during an argument at her home in New Orleans East. After the attack in the 12100 block of North Interstate State Service Road about 10:45 p.m., Lee drove the victim to his home in Mid-City, and he called the police there. The victim refused treatment by paramedics, and police in New Orleans East said they later arrested Lee.

• A 37-year-old man had his cellphone snatched out of his hand about 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said. The victim was "having a conversation about money with another (man) that goes by the name of 'Tater'" at the time of the robbery, police said. The robber snatched the phone from the victim because he believed he was owed more money.