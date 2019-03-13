Several people reported robberies and one person was carjacked across the New Orleans area since Tuesday morning, according to reports from the NOPD.
The first incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue. A 23-year-old man said a man and a woman entered his vehicle in Mid-City and directed him at knifepoint to drive to the 9200 block of Palmetto Street, where a third person was waiting. The trio robbed the man of multiple items, according to the report.
A 54-year-old woman said she had dropped off her daughter-in-law in New Orleans East before two men in skimasks approached and stole her vehicle. The incident occurred about 4:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cerise Avenue. The pair fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction, according to an NOPD report.
A 53-year-old man said he had arrived at a home in the 7th Ward early Wednesday morning when two people, possibly juvenile boys, approached from behind and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 2:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Derbigny Street, according to an NOPD report. The pair fled in an unknown direction.
A 38-year-old woman said she was in Algiers when a man on a bicycle approached and asked for a lighter, but proceeded to rob her. The incident occured about 5:23 a.m. in the 600 block of Slidell Street, according to an NOPD report. When she told the man she didn't have a lighter, he allegedly puncher her in the face and took cash that she dropped before fleeing in an unknown direction.
In additional incidents, two women reported knife attacks to police Tuesday afternoon.
In the first incident, a 50-year-old woman said she was arguing with another woman in Gert Town over money missing from her purse before she was cut with a knife. The incident occurred about 3:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Telemachus Street. The woman suffered a laceration to her right hand, but refused treatment. The other woman fled in an unknown direction, according to the report.
Shortly later a 59-year-old woman said he was in an argument with a man in Algiers over money before he cut her with a knife. The incident occurred about 4:42 p.m. in the 900 block of Belleville Street, according to an NOPD report. The woman suffered lacerations to her hands and arms, but refused medical treatment. The suspect, 59-year-old Bobby Gene Babb, was arrested shortly later.