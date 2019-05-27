A woman was shot in the arm around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The incident happened in Hollygrove, in the 2300 block of Joliet Street.
Information on the woman's condition was not immediately available.
This is the 10th separate shooting incident to take place in the city of New Orleans since Saturday morning. Fifteen people have been shot in those incidents, killing four.
