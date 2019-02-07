A man was stabbed to death in New Orleans East, and a man and a woman were found dead in Harvey on Thursday night, according to law enforcement.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a notice after 10:30 p.m. saying two people were killed in the 1500 block of Kings Road in Harvey. No other details were provided.

In New Orleans East, a man was fatally stabbed before 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the second fatal stabbing in the city in two days.