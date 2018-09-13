A man said he was in his home in Algiers Wednesday when three men kicked down his door and robbed him.
The incident occurred about 6:03 p.m. in the 3400 block of Mansfield Avenue, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The man said the three men entered the home and demanded money. The man said he gave up cash, and one of the other men hit him with a gun and tied him up. The three men then searched the home for valuables before fleeing the scene. The resident was treated on-scene by EMS, police said.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Wednesday morning:
A man allegedly robbed a Dollar General store in New Orleans East at gunpoint Wednesday evening. The incident occurred about 7:53 p.m. at the location in the 11000 block of Morrison Road, according to an NOPD report. The man allegedly entered and handed a cashier a plastic bag, ordering her to put cash in it. The cashier complied and the man fled on foot, the report said.