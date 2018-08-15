New Orleans Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a suspect in the homicide of Dawan Gibson that occurred Aug. 2 in the Holy Cross area.

24-year-old Toi Desilva was arrested by NOPD and U.S. Marshals Wednesday in a Slidell residence on the 2100 block of Sgt. Alfred drive, police say.

On Aug. 2nd, officers responded to a call about an aggravated battery by shooting. When the officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound in the head. Gibson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

+6 Officials identify man, woman whose bodies were found burned in Algiers after being shot A man and woman were fatally shot before their burned corpses turned up in the middle of a brush fire in Algiers last month, the Orleans Paris…

The murder occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Alabo Street, police say.

Below are additional incidents reported to New Orleans police since Tuesday morning:

A man reported armed a Central City Dollar General at gunpoint Tuesday morning. The incident occurred about 8:58 a.m. at the location in the 2800 block of S. Claiborne Avenue. The man allegedly walked into the store and picked up an Igloo ice cooler. He then walked to the back of the store, then back to the front. He allegedly placed the cooler on the counter and gave the manager a note that demanded the money from the safe, then displayed a gun. The manager handed over "three bags" of money, according to the report, before the man fled on foot toward Washington Avenue.

A 43-year-old man said he was in Algiers when a woman asked him for money, then stabbed him. The incident occurred about 9:26 a.m. in the 1100 block of Michael Street, according to the report. The man said after he told her he had no money, the woman hugged and stabbed him.

A 45-year-old woman said she was in the 7th Ward when multiple people approached from behind and stole her purse at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 5:55 p.m. in the 1900 block of Kerlerec Street, according to an NOPD report. The woman said one man pulled a gun on her when she refused to give up her bag. She said she heard a gunshot as she ran away.

A man and a woman, 35 and 26, respectively, said they were in New Orleans East when they were robbed at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 10:37 p.m. in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard, according to an NOPD report.

A 25-year-old woman said she was walking out of a store in New Orleans East when a man robbed her. The incident occurred about 11:54 p.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to an NOPD report. The woman said that as she left the store, the man began yelling at her. As she attempted to walk away, the man showed her a gun and snatched her purse, according to the report. The woman chased the man to a car, at which point he pointed the gun at her and eventually fled in the vehicle.

A 58-year-old woman said she had just driven up to an area early Wednesday morning in Hollygrove when she was carjacked at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 1:23 a.m. in the 8600 block of Oleander Street, according to an NOPD report. The woman said someone approached her vehicle and implied they had a weapon. The woman tossed her purse and keys on the ground, and the other person took the keys and fled in the vehicle.