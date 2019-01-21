A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputy has been released from the hospital after being struck by a car while escorting television broadcast crew members as they left the Saints’ season-ending loss on Sunday, an agency official said Monday.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome while the deputy was blocking an intersection as the Fox Sports crew was caravanning over to its flight out of town from Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glen Boyd said.

The deputy suffered moderate injuries but was in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Boyd. His name is not being released, and he is expected to take about a week off before returning to work.

New Orleans police didn’t immediately have any information on whether a motorist was arrested or cited after the incident.