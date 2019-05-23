The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office on Thursday identified two men killed on Tuesday.
Jeremy Sanders, 23, was the man shot to death at General Meyer Avenue and Odeon Avenue, the coroner. Police said a 19-year-old man and a boy were with Sanders when someone opened fire on their vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. All three were hit and Sanders was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Derrell Washington, 31, was the man shot to death in the 2100 block of Willow Street, according to the coroner. Police said he was shot multiple times about 11:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.