A 22-year-old man was shot in Gentilly on Monday night when he tried to take the gun away from another man trying to carjack him, New Orleans police said.
The incident occurred about 10:40 p.m. near the corner of Elysian Fields and Mirabeau avenues in Gentilly. A man wielding a gun opened the passenger door of the victim’s car, demanded the vehicle and shot him in the left thigh when the victim tried to snatch the weapon away, police said.
The would-be carjacker fled, and the victim got himself to the hospital, police said.
Police didn’t name any suspects in the case.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 32-year-old woman surrendered her purse to a man wielding a gun about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Ursulines and North Claiborne avenues in Treme, New Orleans police said. Police said they soon arrested Tony Thomas, 27, as a suspect in the case in the nearby 1500 block of Dumaine Street.
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified Keenan Shields, 37, as the man who was found fatally shot inside a car near Interstate 10 East and Orleans Avenue on Tuesday. Police haven’t identified any suspects or a potential motive in the slaying.
• A 42-year-old woman was stabbed during an argument with another woman in the 2100 block of Fern Street in the Carrollton area about 2 a.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The victim went to University Medical Center for treatment. Police didn’t identify a suspect.
• Cary Porter, 47, was arrested in connection with a burglary reported June 6 at a Daiquiris Shop location in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in NEw Orleans East, police said Tuesday. Investigators said they tied Porter to the case with the help of surveillance video.
• After being told by a neighbor that a teenage boy had broken into his car, a man cutting his grass in the 4700 block of Good Drive in New Orleans East chased the burglar down and detained him until police arrived on the scene on June 13, authorities said.
Police on Tuesday said they booked the boy, 16, with simple burglary. Because he is a minor, police didn't release his name.
• A man in the 600 block of South Hennessey Street in Mid-City about 1 p.m. Monday reported that he was raped by another man, New Orleans police said.
