New Orleans police are now offering $25,000 for any information leading to criminal charges against suspects in Saturday night’s deadly, 10-victim shooting in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue, five times more than the original amount, officials said Monday.

Police Chief Michael Harrison made the announcement at a news conference addressing an attack that left two men and one woman dead while wounding seven others.

Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects. The reward is culled together from money provided by Crimestoppers and area law enforcement agencies.

The shooting in question happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue near Central City. NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said two people wearing hooded sweatshirts, latex gloves and possibly ski masks approached a large crowd outside a commercial strip mall and opened gunfire toward people there.

Two men and a woman were killed, while seven others went to the hospital by either ambulance or private rides. On Sunday, the NOPD said none of the injured victims were thought to have life threatening injuries.

One of the shooters wielded a long gun and the other had two pistols, Harrison said. The shooters reportedly took time to stand over one victim in particular before fleeing northbound toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Harrison on Monday confirmed the shooters stood over Jeremiah Lee, 30, who other law enforcement sources have said was a suspected associate of the notorious 3NG street gang in Central City.

Law enforcement sources said Lee appears to have been the target of the two shooters, and Harrison on Monday confirmed his investigators had evidence 3NG was a part of the investigation.

Kurshaw "Twin" Jackson, 38, who lived in the neighborhood, was identified by his aunt Dorothy Bailey as the second man killed in the shooting.

The name of the woman who was slain hasn’t been confirmed.

Harrison, together with federal officials, asked members of the public to help investigators catch suspects in the case.

"This will be solved on community support," Harrison said. "This can't be on law enforcement alone."

Crimestoppers can be reached at 504-822-1111. Tipsters do not have to testify to be eligible for the reward.

