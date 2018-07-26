Miguel Joseph

One man has been arrested after allegedly taking a 5-year-old boy on his bike without permission before the pair was struck by a car in New Orleans East Wednesday. 

Miguel Joseph, 26, was arrested and booked on counts of aggravated kidnapping and negligent injuring after the incident, which began in a courtyard in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 5:58 p.m. 

Joseph allegedly took the child on his bike without permission, then was struck by a vehicle, police said. The child suffered a laceration and was transported to an area hospital by EMS. 

Joseph was located nearby and arrested, police said. 

It was not specified whether Joseph and the boy were related. 

