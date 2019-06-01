New Orleans police have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a Bourbon Street bar midday Friday, officials said Saturday.

Christopher Doty faces counts of aggravated second-degree battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in an alcohol beverage outlet following the shooting of a 32-year-old woman who was working at Mango Mango Daiquiris in the 200 block of Bourbon.

Police say the gunfire erupted after Doty walked up to Mango Mango's bar and ordered a beer. The victim realized Doty had previously been banned from the place and asked him to leave, prompting him to pull a pistol out of his backpack.

Doty shot the woman in the abdomen and fled on foot, police said. Paramedics took the woman to University Medical Center for treatment of wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Doty is familiar to police patrolling the French Quarter and Central Business District.

He’s been accused of violent behavior previously, allegedly stabbing a 57-year-old man in the 100 block of Carondelet Street early Dec. 2, 2017.

Police booked Doty on counts of attempted murder and resisting arrest in that case, but prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue criminal charges, court records show. It wasn't immediately clear why the charges were dropped.

An Orleans Parish jury in 1992 found Doty guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man inside a bar in the Carrollton area two years earlier.

He was given a 12-year prison sentence but served only a quarter of it.

Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal tossed his conviction after his attorney argued that the case against him relied on hearsay that should not have been introduced at his trial, a 1996 article in The Times-Picayune said.

Doty additionally has previous convictions for burglary and theft.

Friday's attack at Mango Mango marked the second shooting on the 200 block of Bourbon in a 17-hour period. About 7 p.m. Thursday, a state trooper shot a motorist who was driving in the wrong direction on Bourbon and ignored orders to stop, officials said.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital for a bullet wound to the abdomen.

There had been two other shootings this year on Bourbon, New Orleans’ most famous entertainment strip. Both of those were fatal and led to quick arrests.