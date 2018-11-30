New Orleans police on Friday jailed a man suspected of robbing two dollar stores as well as a pair of gasoline stations during a nearly three-week stretch this month.
A day earlier, police had booked another man accused of robbing two other separate businesses.
Police haven’t said how they linked either man to their alleged crimes.
In the first case, police allege that 57-year-old Randy Norwood holding up a Dollar General, a Family Dollar, a Chevron gasoline station and a Shell gasoline station from Nov. 7 to Nov. 27.
The Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint about 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 200 block of North Broad Street in Mid-City. Police said a man stole money from a cashier after he approached the register, raised his shirt and showed off a gun.
A Family Dollar in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard in New Orleans East was then robbed almost exactly a week later, police said. Police said a man approached a cashier during a transaction with a customer, reached over the register for money, and pulled a gun out when the cashier tried to fight the robber back.
The robbery at the Chevron occurred about 12:05 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East, police said. A man wielding a rifle took money from a cashier, according to police.
The Shell was then robbed about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in St. Roch, when a man took money after pointing a gun at the cashier, New Orleans police said.
Police also booked Norwood with a fifth robbery that apparently occurred this week, though details on the incident weren’t immediately available. An Orleans Parish magistrate judge set his bond at $220,000, taking into account a crack cocaine possession count with which he was also booked.
In the other case, 30-year-old Jacolby Lamar was among three men wielding guns who stormed into a Shell station in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue on the edge of the Fairgrounds neighborhood about 9 p.m. Sept. 30 to steal money and cigarette packs, police allege.
He also allegedly stole money at gunpoint from an unspecified business in the 1200 block of North Broad Street on the edge of Treme about 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 19, police said.
Lamar’s bail was set at $150,000, an amount that also took into account counts of illegal gun possession and possession with intent to distribute meth.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 29-year-old woman was carjacked about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East after an unknown person hit her car. The victim stepped out to inspect her while, and another woman got into the car and drove off, police said.
• A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the face, neck and back about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street in St. Roch, New Orleans police said. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
• A 27-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by a man who approached her outside her home about 1:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Upperline Street in Broadmoor, New Orleans police said.
• After a five-month investigation, Louisiana State Police detectives on Nov. 21 arrested a New Orleans man on five counts of possession of stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
Edwin Smith, 32, was booked after detectives began investigating reports of man using a truck and trailer to steal vehicles.
During the investigation, officers search two “chop shops,” one in the 8000 block of Bass Street and another in the 16000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, the release says.
Smith was first arrested in July on a count of possession of stolen property after he allegedly try to sell a stolen car. He was rearrested on Nov. 21 and booked on the five counts and other outstanding warrants.
The investigation continues and more counts are possible, the news release says.