Results from the New Orleans Crime Coalition’s latest survey show that public satisfaction with the New Orleans Police Department has increased to 55 percent, up four points from the 2017 survey.
The coalition's new survey, its 14th since 2009, measures public perception of police performance in providing for the safety of the city's residents. The study is designed to track trends over time in how New Orleans residents view the NOPD. The latest survey was conducted Sept. 4-6.
Michael Cowan, chairman of the Crime Coalition, said the results likely reflect continued improvement in officer training and supervision, resulting from requirements of the consent decree under which the NOPD now operates.
In addition to the increase in overall satisfaction, the survey also saw increases in public satisfaction from August 2017 to September 2018 in more detailed categories. For example, it found that respondents who said they feel safe in their own neighborhood rose to 83 percent, one of the highest rates in this category since the survey began.
Also, 87 percent of adults polled who had had contact with an NOPD officer said the officer was pleasant and courteous — 10 points above the four-year average.
In the 7th District, which encompasses New Orleans East, an upward trend continued, with overall satisfaction rising another 12 points in 2018, to 73 percent, one of the highest rates there since the survey began.
The 6th District — which includes the Central City, Garden District and Irish Channel areas — saw a huge gain in overall satisfaction, increasing 26 points from the previous year, to 64 percent.
As for how the NOPD is addressing violent crime, those polled gave the department a 47 percent approval rating, an increase of eight points compared with 2017, while adults who are unsatisfied fell by five points, to 41 percent. Citizen satisfaction with efforts to address property crimes also saw an increase, to 54 percent.
The full survey may be found at crimecoalitionnola.com.