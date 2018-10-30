A 26-year-old man is wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that happened when a domestic incident escalated Monday night in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD said the incident began about 10 p.m. when the suspect, Brandell Thomas, got into an argument with the victim, a 26-year-old woman, in the 7000 block of Martin Drive.
Thomas choked the victim, police said, but she was able to get away. He then pulled out a long gun and fired several shots, police said.