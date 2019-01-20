A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputy on Sunday evening was hit by a car and injured while escorting the television crew that had just broadcast the Saints’ defeat against the Rams in the NFC title game, according to the agency.
The deputy was hit by a vehicle while blocking traffic at an intersection in New Orleans for members of the Fox Sports broadcast crew, whose ride was taking them to Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glen Boyd said.
Boyd said the deputy, whose name is not being released, suffered moderate injuries. He was being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, Boyd said.
New Orleans police didn’t immediately have any details about the incident, which occurred about 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the motorist who struck the deputy was detained.