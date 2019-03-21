A suspect in a killing on Desire Street in the St. Claude neighborhood turned himself in to New Orleans police after seeing his vehicle on the news.

The man, identified as Kedrick Fleming, contacted authorities after he saw his Ford Expedition in reports about the killing. Fleming told police he shot the other man, identified as 45-year-old Arvise Martin, and handed over the gun he said was used in the incident.

Martin's body was discovered in the street Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Desire Street.

Man, 45, fatally shot in St. Claude neighborhood; New Orleans police investigating A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Desire Street in St. Claude Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police D…

Fleming told police his mother lives in the same neighborhood with Martin, and became "upset" because he learned the man was planning to murder him, according to police.

Fleming said he followed Martin in the suspect vehicle, stopped alongside Martin and shot him, police said.

Fleming has a prior conviction for attempted murder.

Information from The Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas was used in this report.

Check back for updates.