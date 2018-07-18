The number of boys whom gymnastics coach Jonathan West is accused of sexually molesting in Kenner has risen to five, according to police.

Authorities said Wednesday that they booked West on one count each of sexual battery and oral sexual battery after a boy reported that he was abused in two separate incidents at the New Orleans Outlaws Gym in Kenner between March and May 2017. He was under 13 at the time, police said.

West, 26, was booked on the latest counts Tuesday, after he had already been booked in connection with allegations reported by four other boys, Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said.

The Kenner Police Department isn’t the only law enforcement agency in the area that has booked West on allegations that he sexually assaulted underage boys.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has alleged that West abused at least seven boys in its jurisdiction; it booked him on counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior. Meanwhile, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has said West sexually abused six boys in that parish — where he coached at Luling’s Flipnastics gym — and booked him with similar crimes.

Authorities haven’t identified any of the children. It is unclear whether the five boys reporting abuse in Kenner had already been identified by the other agencies, or whether any of them are new victims.

West, of Kenner, was arrested by the JPSO on May 31 after four boys spoke with investigators. Other accusers came forward after news of West’s arrest spread.

He was in custody at the parish jail in Gretna in lieu of $190,000 bail before Kenner booked him on the latest counts. He could spend decades in prison if convicted of the crimes with which he has been booked.

Aside from inappropriate touching, West is accused of masturbating in front of at least some of his victims and sending sexually explicit images to others. He asked for a picture of one boy’s genitals, officials have said.

Officials have alleged that some of the abuse took place while West drove the boys to gymnastics practice at gyms where he coached.