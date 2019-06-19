The man accused of killing three people in Metairie over 18 hours this week and a fourth person recently in New Orleans appeared to pick his victims at random, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Wednesday.

Sean Barrette, 22, was arrested Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to parish jail records.

"This is multiple acts of violence. I'm not going to call him a serial killer," Lopinto said when asked by a reporter if he would call Barrette a 'serial killer.'

Lopinto added that the sheriff's office hasn't "had any other corroborating information that makes me believe it's related to race," but said "that could change."

The victims were two hispanic men, one black man and one white man, according to information from the sheriff's office.

Lopinto said Barrette appeared to pick his victims at random and he didn't seem to have any intention of stopping after four random killings.

"We don't really have a motive," Lopinto said. "...He has had a history of mental problems recently. He had two physician mental committals recently."

Barrette had two recent emergency mental health commitments-- one in December and one in April.

He is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo at the corner of West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Barrette is also accused of fatally shooting two men whose bodies were found inside a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of West Metairie near North Starrett Road around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. Those men were identified as 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Roseau.

Lopinto said Barrette is accused in a fourth killing on June 6th in at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Marquis Street in New Orleans East. The coroner's office had previously identified the victim in that case as 61-year-old Bruce Reed.

New Orleans police are leading that investigation, Lopinto said.

"The NOPD was informed by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that the three homicides that occurred in Jefferson Parish over the last day or so may be related to a homicide committed in New Orleans," according to an NOPD said. "NOPD is working with JPSO detectives to review evidence gathered as NOPD Homicide detectives move forward with their investigation."

Investigators found a cellphone at the first scene, which helped them identify Barrette as a suspect. As they were watching his home on Trenfy Avenue, he arrived there. Investigators took him in to custody, Lopinto said. License plate recognition cameras also tied Barrette to the scene.

The two scenes were about five minutes away from one another. Investigators tied the scenes together and to Barrette with ballistic evidence, according to a sheriff's office press release. Lopinto said they also recovered a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson from Barrette's laundry basket.

The gun recovered from Barrette's laundry basket was not reported as stolen. Lopinto said investigators believe he had it legally, but an ATF trace will further investigate that.

Barrette is not currently cooperating with investigators. Detectives have spoken with Barrette's parents.