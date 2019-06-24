A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a pizzeria on Freret Street early Saturday, New Orleans jail records show.
Anthony Hood faces a count of attempted armed robbery after police suspect he tried to steal money from Blaze Pizza in the 5000 block of Freret Street.
According to police, an 18-year-old man working at the restaurant was taking out the trash when a man wielding a gun approached and pistol-whipped him after refusing to open the door to the business. The attacker knocked on the door, which the manager then opened before both employees were forced inside at gunpoint.
The gunman asked for cash from the register and then the safe, but the manager said the register had no money and then refused to go to the safe, police said. The would-be robber fled at that point.
Police haven’t said exactly how they linked Hood to the case. Jail records list his workplace as a nearby restaurant on Freret.
• The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl who was fatally shot in the 8900 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East on Saturday as Yareiyelle Pittman.
• New Orleans police investigated a shooting late Sunday and another one early Monday.
About 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City, a 19-year-old man standing with friends was shot twice after he heard gunfire erupt, police said. He went to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
A 25-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while walking to her car in the 7200 lock of Bunker Hill Road in New Orleans East about 2:40 a.m., police said. Paramedics took her to a local hospital for treatment.
Police didn’t say whether that shooting may be related to other gun violence incidents on that street in recent weeks.
• There were several more robbery cases investigated between Sunday evening and early Monday.
About 5:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of Governor Nicholls Street in Treme, a 70-year-old man had his cab stolen by a man who first grabbed the taxi driver’s cellphone from the middle console of the vehicle, police said. The thief demanded money from the victim in exchange for the phone and then drove off with the cab after a fight, according to police.
A 22-year-old man surrendered his wallet to another man who approached him while wielding a gun at the corner of Dauphine Street and St. Roch Avenue in the Marigny about 11 p.m.
About 12:05 a.m. at the corner of North Derbigny and Arts streets in St. Roch, a 43-year-old man and 32-year-old man surrendered unspecified belongings to a man who was wielding a gun and had a bandanna wrapped around his head.
A 41-year-old man said he was giving a ride to a woman who claimed her car broke down when, outside his house, he surrendered his car to her at knifepoint, police said. The man described picking the woman up at the corner of Jefferson Davis Parkway and Tulane Avenue and taking her to his place in the 3900 block of Banks Street before she allegedly fled.
About 1:55 a.m. at the corner of O.C. Haley Boulevard and Thalia Street in Central City, a 20-year-old man surrendered unspecified belongings to a man who approached wielding a gun.
A 45-year-old man had his cellphone snatched from his hip by another man who approached him in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine in Algiers about 2:45 a.m. and fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
• Emily Hines, 29, used a knife to cut a 34-year-old man during an argument about 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Felicity Street in Central City, New Orleans police alleged. Paramedics treated the victim on the scene, and Hines was arrested.
Just a few minutes earlier in another part of Central City, at the corner of Erato and South Saratoga streets, a 39-year-old woman was stabbed in the left shoulder by another woman wielding a beer bottle, police said. The victim took her own ride to the hospital.
• About 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of State Street in Uptown, an underage girl reported being raped by a man she knew, New Orleans police said.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.