Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man died after being injured in a Metairie shooting Friday evening.
First District deputies first responded at 6:47 p.m. to a shooting at the intersection of South Causeway Boulevard and Lausat Street., according to a press release from JPSO.
JPSO said they found a 21-year-old Metairie resident with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital were he later died.
JPSO had previously said the injury was not life-threatening.
The motive and possible suspects are still unknown, JPSO says.
No other details are currently available.