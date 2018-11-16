A teenage boy and a friend were walking from a bus stop in New Orleans East when the boy was shot Thursday afternoon, according to a report from New Orleans police.

The shooting occurred about 5:54 p.m. in the 6900 block of E. Laverne Street. Three shots were heard before the pair began running through a field. The boy was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Thursday morning:

A 49-year-old man said he was in the French Quarter when he was attacked with a stick and robbed. The incident occurred about 7:34 p.m. in the 1000 block of Conti Street, according to an NOPD report. The man with the stick grabbed the other man's wallet, took money out of it then threw it to the ground, according to the report, before fleeing down Conti Street.