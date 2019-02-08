One man has died after he was struck by a train early Friday morning in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said.
Police responded to a call of a traffic accident about 3:24 a.m. near the intersection of Marais and Press streets, according to a release.
The man has not been identified. Police said his legs were severed when he was struck. He crawled 100 street in the direction of Press Street before he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD's traffic division at 504-658-6215.