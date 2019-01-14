The fake kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy reported to New Orleans police over the weekend was a game that the child was playing, officials said Monday.
The case began about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, when the boy from Algiers told his family he was taking the trash out of their home. He had not come back a half-hour later, and his mother had been unable to reach him by phone when she received a text from his phone saying he had been kidnapped from outside their home.
Police later put an alert out about the case but later said the boy had been found safe and had not been kidnapped. On Monday, they elaborated, saying the boy was “playing a game on his family” whose purpose was for him to hide or go missing.
The mother helped officers find the boy at a local retail store.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• There were 77 people who died as a result of fires in Louisiana in 2018, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement Monday. That was two more than in 2017.
Some of the most common causes were unsafe smoking practices and suspected electrical malfunctions, with fewer than 10 occurring in buildings with working smoke alarms, said the statement Fire Marshal’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue.
The agency was asked to investigate 750 fires last year compared to 783 in 2017, Rodrigue said. About 300 were considered incendiary, or deliberately set, which was up from 2017.
The office’s arrest rate was about 40 percent for a second consecutive year – “significantly above the national average,” Rodrigue said.
• A 29-year-old man was walking when another man approached him, asked for money, snatched the victim’s wallet and ran away about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Iberville Street in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.
• Slidell Police Department Nicky Mistretta was among nearly 260 law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia, his agency announced Monday.
The course included participants from all 50 American states and 23 foreign countries, who received 11 weeks of instruction on advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.
Mistretta has been with Slidell police for 23 years, the agency said.