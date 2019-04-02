A teacher at Live Oak Manor Elementary in Waggaman has resigned amid an investigation into whether he inappropriately touched a student, school officials said Tuesday.
The complaint was received by school system officials Friday and an internal investigation began, said Ted Beasley, a school system spokesman. The results of that query were turned over the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, who is investigating, a Sheriff's spokesman said.
The teacher, who has not been named, resigned, Beasley said.
A letter from the school went home to parents on Tuesday.
"We received notice on Friday afternoon of an allegation of inappropriate touching by an employee," the letter, from Principal Myrtle Weber, said. Counseling is being offered to students at the school, the letter said.