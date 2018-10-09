New Orleans police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the killing of a man and a woman on Wales Street on Tuesday, according to officials.
Kenneth Augustine, 27, surrendered to police and was jailed Tuesday evening. He was booked on two counts of second-degree murder, which carries mandatory life imprisonment upon conviction.
A man and a woman were killed in a shooting about 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 14000 block of Wales Street, New Orleans police said.
Police said officers found a 23-year-old man lying dead in the doorway, and a 22-year-old woman had been taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman died after arriving at the hospital, police said.
Neither victim was identified, and police have not discussed a possible motive in the killings.
Tuesday was not Augustine's first brush with the law in New Orleans, though it was the most serious crime for which he has been accused.
He pleaded guilty in 2014 to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and received five years' probation, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show. It was at least the second time he had been charged in a marijuana case, though prosecutors had dropped one against him in 2007.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.