Two bodies were found burned in a wooded area in Algiers late Sunday, and police suspect foul play in the deaths.
New Orleans firefighters and police responded to a brush fire around 11:35 p.m. near Maumus Avenue and Bennett Street. The two bodies were found as the fire was extinguished, a New Orleans Police Department spokesman said.
Both bodies were burned beyond recognition and showed evidence of foul play. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Nicolas Williams at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
More details to come.