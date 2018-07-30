NO.bodiesfound.073118

Two bodies were found burned in a wooded area of Algiers late Sunday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says. New Orleans police are also investigating. 

Two bodies were found burned in a wooded area in Algiers late Sunday, and police suspect foul play in the deaths.

New Orleans firefighters and police responded to a brush fire around 11:35 p.m. near Maumus Avenue and Bennett Street. The two bodies were found as the fire was extinguished, a New Orleans Police Department spokesman said.

Both bodies were burned beyond recognition and showed evidence of foul play. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Nicolas Williams at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

