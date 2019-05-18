A New Orleans man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Algiers in April and May was arrested Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Corey Myles, 24, was found and apprehended in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive. He was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on 17 counts of simple burglary, 15 counts of simple criminal damage to property and two counts of theft of a firearm.
Myles is accused of being responsible for a a wave of vehicle burglaries that happened in the Tall Timbers Extension and Historic Algiers Point neighborhoods on April 24. He allegedly committed a second wave of burglaries in the Elmwood Park neighborhood on May 2.
Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to contact the NOPD's Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.